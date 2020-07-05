2 hours ago

Samuel Anim Addo, agent for sensational forward, Matthew Anim Cudjoe has confirmed that they are open to renegotiating with the Kumasi-based club over his client.

Anim Cudjoe, who is the youngest player to have played a Kotoko-Hearts super clash after the game signed a six months loan deal with Kotoko in December 2019 from lower-tier side Young Apostles FC which expired on June 30, 2020.

However, Anim Addo in an interview with Kumasi-based local radio Wontumi Radio revealed his client is ready to rejoin Kotoko when he was asked if Cudjoe will wear the Porcupine Warrior jersey again.

“Honestly, in the interest of the boy if he wants to play any team in Ghana again then it should be Asante Kotoko, it’s Kotoko’s chance to lose him if they want it that way,” he said

The 16-year-old who turns 17 in November has attracted a lot of attention from several European clubs but his agent further disclosed that despite the boy waiting for European contract they are still open for negotiations.

“If there should be a foreign contract then he will leave but if not then he’s for Asante and everyone knows what my stand is so if Asante doesn’t do the right thing and lose him, I can’t be blamed because it is clear if he wants to play in Ghana again then it is Asante Kotoko”

The Ghana Football Association Executive Council member was further quizzed on what Kotoko should do to resign his client.

“Currently there is no management rather the board and I have not received any call from anyone after the expiration of his contract, so far the only person in Kotoko who keeps in touch is Coach Maxwell Konadu. I am sure they know what to do because they already know what the boy can bring on board and I am open to renegotiating with them,”

“If he is to return to the club, we wouldn’t do politics like he’d travel abroad so we won’t let him play certain games because of his age. This is what gave Maxwell the chance because he assured me he will hand him enough playing time. We will consider a lot of things like his diet, building, development etc before we will think of extending his contract with Kotoko,” he added.

Contrary to reports circulating in the local media that if Mathew Cudjoe is to resign for Kotoko he will pen only a six months contract, Anim Addo said

“It’s never true, I have never said that anywhere that we have given Kotoko condition of 6 months if he is to resign with them. As I said, it is open for discussion where we can go further with better terms and conditions where everyone will benefit. I know what the Kotoko platform can do and I also know what what the boy can do and I know the targets ahead of me,”

Cudjoe featured six times in the truncated Ghana Premier League, scoring once which came against Ebusua Dwarfs at the Baba Yara Stadium. His versatility and braveness earned him a place in the hearts of the fans.

He is remembered by Kotoko fans for his braveness he exhibited during his six months stay in Kumasi.

His departure from the club is another painful thing to happen to Kotoko after they failed to secure the signature of their midfielder, Justice Blay as he has also returned to his mother club Medeama SC.

Considering the transfer of Baba Rahman and Dauda Mohammed, fans of the Kumasi-based side have started stoking the fire on their leadership to resign the exciting youngster by making him theirs before he slips through their fingers.

Source: myfabulousonline.com