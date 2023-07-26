51 minutes ago

Ghanaian youth international, Matthew Cudjoe, put on an impressive display on the pitch, earning the Man of the Match title in Dundee United's 1-0 victory against Falkirk in the Scottish League Cup on Tuesday night.

Manager James Goodwin included Cudjoe in the starting lineup, aiming for a much-needed win to avoid an embarrassing elimination from the competition.

Cudjoe showcased his skills early on in the match, creating the first real chance for United. He skillfully cut inside, forcing Falkirk's goalkeeper, Sam Long, into making a smart save.

The visitors managed to take the lead in the 28th minute, capitalizing on a significant error made by Falkirk's summer signing, Tom Lang.

Lang attempted to pass back to his goalkeeper from an improbable angle out wide, but ex-Falkirk loanee Kai Fotheringham seized the opportunity and got the better of Long, slotting the ball home into an empty net.

Throughout the game, Cudjoe's high-quality performance caught the attention of fans and critics alike, leading to him being named the Man of the Match.

The young Ghanaian talent's contributions on the pitch proved crucial in securing the victory for Dundee United, highlighting his potential as a standout player to watch in the Scottish League Cup and beyond.