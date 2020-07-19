4 hours ago

Renowned Ghanaian legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has added his voice to those calling for the prosecution of controversial Ghanaian counsellor”, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counselor Lutterodt, following his “unlawful act” on live TV last week.

Mr. Lutterodt, on Adom TV on July 8, posited that “every rape victim enjoys the act”, a statement which a cross-section of Ghanaians has taken exception to.

Commenting on the issue one week on, Maurice Ampaw remarked that Counsellor Lutterodt 'has goofed big time' and therefore must be taken on. According to him, ‘Lutterodt's statement was inciteful’.

“In my opinion, he has goofed big time. If Ghana were to be a serious nation, counsellor Lutterodt should have been hauled before the law by this time because he has incited people to go all out to commit the same crime. It's an unlawful act so he should be invited by the police to write his statement and then be dragged to the court”, he said on United Showbiz, a popular Saturday night entertainment program aired on UTV and monitored by Ghana Guardian.

Meanwhile, Counsellor Luterrodt has apologised for the said statement.

“I want to emphasize that I apologise for the comments”, he told host, Nana Ama McBrown when he was virtually brought unto the show.

Lutterodt had justified that his statement was based on scientific research.