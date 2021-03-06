Abdelaziz Bouh from Mauritania has been appointed for the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations final between Ghana and Uganda. The game will take place on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in at 20H00.
Bouh will be assisted by compatriot Hamedine Diba (Assistant Referee I), Abbes Akram Zerhouni from Algeria (Assistant Referee II), Ngwa Blaise Yuven from Cameroon (Fourth Official) and Chedad from Mauritania (Assistant Referee III/VAR). Wajdi Aouadi from Tunisia will serve as the match Commissioner.
Bouh took charge of Ghana's Group C game against Morocco.
Other appointments are:
Jean Claude Birmushahu - Referee Assessor - Burundi
Kelly Athanasie Mukandanga - General Coordinator - Rwanda
Watson Edgar Nigel Suubi - Technical Study Group - Uganda
Dina Mohsen Medhat Hassan Radwan - Marketing Officer – Egypt
Lassana Camara - Media Officer - Mauritania
Ahmed Zakaria Enaam mohamed Saber - Security Officer - Egypt
Cyrille Serges Dah - Doping Control - Côte D'Ivoire
Ernest Ntadissi - Koussangata - Assistant General Coordinator – Congo
