44 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko defender Maxwell Agyemang has reassured fans that they can expect an improved performance from the team in the upcoming season, following their fourth-place finish in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season.

After clinching their 24th title in the previous season, the Porcupines had set their sights on defending the trophy. However, they had to settle for a top-four finish, with Medeama emerging as champions, followed by Aduana Stars and Bechem United.

Following a goalless draw with Dreams FC on the final day of the Ghana Premier League, the center-back expressed his faith in the team's ability to bounce back in the next season through a social media post.

"It is disappointing to end the season the way we did. Our goal was to defend the title once again, but unfortunately, we couldn't achieve that.

"My love for the supporters will never fade away. I know you, the supporters, deserve the best always. We have learned a lot, and I believe we will come back stronger.

"This team is destined for great things once again. Thank you," Agyemang stated.

With a strong determination to improve and the support of their loyal fans, Asante Kotoko looks forward to regaining their winning form and challenging for the title in the upcoming season.