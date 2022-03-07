1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Maxwell Baako has joined Jordanian side Sahab Sporting Club after completing all relevant documentation and agreeing personal terms.

The 26 year old winger last played for Egyptian side Ceramica Cleopatra in the Egyptian Premier League but his contract was mutually terminated.

Maxwell Baako had stints on the local scene with Asante Kotoko and Karela United before embarking on the move to Egypt.

The versatile forward can play anywhere across the front line with his pace and dribbling a huge asset.

Baako’s new outfit started the season with a defeat against Shabab Al-Jordan (1-2), in the Federation Shield Championship.