Asante Kotoko winger Maxwell Baako has made a return to the pitch after a long injury lay off that has seen him sidelined.

Baako sustained an injury during Kotoko's stint in the Caf Confederations cup tournament as far back as February last year.

The exciting winger after sitting out of football for nearly a year returned in the club's 3-1 warm up friendly game against lower tier side Lazio Fc played during the week at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.

In a chat with the media after the game, the player was full of praise for supporters of the club who have showed unflinching support to him in the last one year which has been very difficult.

"Staying away from football for nine months is always difficult and things will definitely be slow"

"I've been taken through numerous training sessions aimed at bringing my fitness level to the required one"

"Keep praying for me and the team, I will come back stronger" he said.