7 hours ago

In an exciting Algerian Ligue 1 clash on Friday, former Asante Kotoko midfielder Maxwell Baakoh showcased his football prowess with a standout performance for USM Khenchela.

The match against MC El Bayadh proved to be a thrilling encounter, and Baakoh's exceptional contributions played a pivotal role in securing a triumphant 2-0 victory for USM Khenchela.

Despite an initial lead secured by Ilyes Yaiche in the 11th minute, Baakoh stole the spotlight with a crucial goal in added time, sealing the win for his team.

This remarkable display has propelled USM Khenchela to the seventh position on the Algerian Ligue 1 table, accumulating 13 points after nine games.

MC El Bayadh, the opponents in this encounter, currently holds the third position with 14 points after an equal number of matches.

Looking ahead, USM Khenchela is gearing up for a challenging away match against league leaders MC Alger scheduled for December 16th, while MC El Bayadh is set to face USM Alger at home on December 15th.

Maxwell Baakoh's stellar performance not only secured a vital victory for USM Khenchela but also highlighted his impact in the Algerian Ligue 1.

Football enthusiasts can anticipate more exciting displays as the league season unfolds. Stay tuned for further updates on Baakoh and USM Khenchela's journey in the Algerian league.

VIDEO BELOW: