59 minutes ago

Kotoko legend, Malik Jabir has accused former club coach Maxwell Konadu of forcing Felix Annan out of the club.

The Kotoko captain got married to his long-time girlfriend Francisca Yeboah in Dormaa Ahenkro in January 2020 when Kotoko was on the verge of playing a crucial league game against Accra Hearts of Oak.

Since then, he lost his place in the goalpost to then second choice Kwame Baah and that continued till the season was truncated.

He made a total appearance of four for the club before the 2019/2020 league season was truncated.

The wedding ultimately cost him his place at the Black Stars as he was the only local player to have been included in Ghana's squad for the 2019 AFCON.

Speaking in an interview with Angel FM, the former Kotoko player, coach and board member blamed Maxwell Konadu for the goalkeeper's exit.

“When I heard there is a rift among the goalkeepers at the time, I stepped in and held a meeting with the players and coach (Maxwell Konadu), I asked Konadu why they want to do away with some goalkeepers and he told me some feels too big”

“I advised the coach to make a program to maintain his goalkeepers and field whoever is fit at anytime during matchday because they are all good goalkeepers”

“Suddenly, I heard the club has parted ways with Felix Annan, I called Maxwell Konadu and told him it’s a mistake because he was a goalkeeper who kept the post for two years for the club

“Konadu caused this mistake, it still hurt me because he was a gem for us, can’t you marry if you are a player? It’s not about management, he was the coach and decides everything. Marriage and funeral, you have got to take part and help him do it, that will give him a peace of mind to give you the best”.

The 28-year-old former Ghana goalkeeper last played for lower-tier American side Maryland Bobcats but was released in January.