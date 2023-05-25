45 minutes ago

Nations FC, fresh off their triumph in zone II of the national first division championship, have set their sights on experienced coach Maxwell Konadu to lead them into the topflight as their new head coach.

The decision to pursue Konadu comes after the Eagles secured qualification to the Ghana Premier League. The club began the season under Coach Kobbinah Amissah but later parted ways with him.

Johnson Smith was brought in as a replacement and played a crucial role in securing the ultimate spot, albeit joining the team late in the campaign.

With an impressive record of 21 wins, six draws, and only one defeat in 28 matches, Nations FC currently boasts 69 points.

They will now join zone three champions Heart of Lions in the elite league, with the winner of zone one set to be determined next week.

To solidify their position in the topflight, Nations FC aims to strengthen their team and establish a formidable side for the upcoming season.

As part of their efforts, negotiations are underway with Maxwell Konadu, who is rumored to be leaving his current post at Legon Cities at the end of the season.

The appointment of Konadu would bring valuable experience and expertise to Nations FC as they embark on their journey in the Ghana Premier League.

The club is eager to make a mark in the topflight and build a team capable of competing at that level.