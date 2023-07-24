5 hours ago

In a significant move for Nsoatreman FC, renowned football coach Maxwell Konadu has opted to join the Ghanaian club, despite receiving enticing offers from clubs in South Africa and Uganda.

Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the owner and bankroller of Nsoatreman FC, revealed that Konadu had even been approached by Ghanaian giants Kotoko and Hearts of Oak before making his decision.

The experienced coach finalized a two-year deal with Nsoatreman FC, securing his presence at the club until 2025. The unveiling ceremony, held on Sunday, July 23, 2023, marked a momentous occasion for the club and its supporters.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West Constituency, expressed his delight in securing Konadu's services.

“Had it being money, Hearts of Oak and Kotoko could have snap him up. Hearts of Oak made contact but he decided to join us”

“Interestingly, it wasn’t only the two glamorous clubs that were yearning for his signature, there were clubs also from South Africa and Uganda who wanted him but we beat off competition to secure his services. We want to tell Ghanaians we have come to stay and that, we are not minnows in Ghana football, we are here to compete and leave a mark” he said.

He acknowledged that the coach had attracted interest from major clubs like Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, with the latter even making contact to acquire him.

However, Konadu made the decision to join Nsoatreman FC, indicating that money wasn't the sole factor driving his choice.

In addition to Kotoko and Hearts, clubs from South Africa and Uganda were also keen on acquiring Maxwell Konadu's coaching expertise.

Nevertheless, Nsoatreman FC managed to outcompete these clubs to secure his services, emphasizing their ambition to make a significant impact in Ghanaian football.

Maxwell Konadu boasts an illustrious coaching career, having served as an assistant for the Ghana senior national team from May 2012 to March 2019 and again from September 2021 to February 2022.

Notably, he played a vital role as an assistant coach when the Black Meteors team clinched victory in the All African Games in 2011. Over the years, Konadu has also managed other clubs, including Wa All Stars, Asante Kotoko, and Legon Cities.

With Konadu now at the helm, Nsoatreman FC aims to establish themselves as serious contenders in Ghanaian football and leave a lasting impact on the sport.

The club's ambitious vision signals a determination to compete at the highest level and pave the way for further success in the future.