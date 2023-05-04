After guiding their respective teams to some impressive performances last month, four Technical heads are in the race for the NASCO Coach of the Month for April, 2023.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin of Aduana FC, Karela FC's Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu of Karela FC, Berekum Chelsea's Christopher Ennin and Maxwell Konadu of Legon Cities FC are all gunning for the top award.

The winner will be announced by the GFA before the Matchday 31 games.

The winner will receive a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.