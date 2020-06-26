1 hour ago

Head coach of Ghana premier League side Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu has refuted claims that he’s requested for a sporting director from the club’s new board of directors.

The Kumasi based club is going through institutional restructuring and as part of that, many are anticipating a lot of changes to hit the club but the former Black stars B coach says sporting director post has not come into the discussions

“There’s no truth that I am recommending new Sporting Director. We are in an isolation, praying and planning amidst the COVID-19 pandemic so we haven’t decide any sporting director role to beef up my technical department,” he told Kumasi FM.

“We have new board of directors, let allow them to take in charge and plans best for us in every department in the club.

“If the board need new director or players they will contact me but I haven’t received anything.

“We shouldn’t start anything that will yield misunderstanding between the playing body, technical team and management, but allow any department to be focus on the progression of the club. We are now putting best things in order.” Maxwell Konadu added.

The former Black stars assistant coach is currently having two assistant trainers at the Porcupine Warriors in Johnson Smith and Abdullah Gazali.