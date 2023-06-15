1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko coach and Legon Cities coach, Maxwell Konadu, is being pursued by two South African clubs for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Newly promoted South Africa Premier League side, Polokwane City, is keen on securing Konadu's services.

However, they face competition from Black Leopards FC in the battle to acquire the experienced coach.

Black Leopards, who were relegated to the third-tier, have made a return to the second-tier after reportedly acquiring the status of All Stars, although the official announcement is yet to be made.

Currently, Konadu is the head coach of Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities FC, a position he has held since his appointment in September 2021 after leaving Kotoko.

According to Konadu's advisor in South Africa, Teboho Pule, the coach's contract with Legon Cities allows him to explore other opportunities if offers are presented.

"We have been talking to three clubs, and two of those have made official offers," Pule stated in an interview with iDiski Times.

"The first team that has made an offer was Black Leopards, and the second one is Polokwane City. We are currently in negotiations to make a decision because these offers have different contexts.

"The offer from Black Leopards is for the head coach position, while Polokwane City wants the coach to contribute his expertise to their technical team.

"There is another club that I'm not mentioning as we are yet to receive a formal offer from them, but we have been engaged in discussions."

With his extensive coaching experience, including his tenure as an assistant with the Ghana senior national team from May 2012 to March 2019 and from September 2021 to February 2022, Konadu is highly sought after in the coaching field.

Notably, Konadu served as an assistant coach when the Black Meteors team won the All African Games in 2011.

As negotiations unfold, it remains to be seen where Konadu will continue his coaching journey for the upcoming season.