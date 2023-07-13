2 hours ago

Maxwell Konadu, the head coach of Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities, has resigned from his position amidst the club's financial challenges.

Legon Cities, once known for their professionalism and display of affluence, are reportedly struggling with financial difficulties, owing players and staff several months of salary arrears.

The club's financial woes have raised discontent among staff and players, with many seeking opportunities elsewhere.

Konadu's relationship with the club's hierarchy is believed to be strained, particularly in relation to the club's transfer activity.

During his tenure, Konadu led Legon Cities FC to a commendable finish in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The team showed improvement under his leadership, ending the campaign in 9th place on the league table.

In their final nine league games, they secured six victories. However, their FA Cup run ended in the quarter-finals with a defeat to eventual winners, Dreams FC.

As news of Konadu's resignation spreads, the club's management is yet to release an official statement regarding the coach's departure.

The financial challenges faced by Legon Cities have evidently impacted the stability and progress of the team, leading to Konadu's decision to vacate his role.