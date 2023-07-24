5 hours ago

The owner and bankroller of Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman FC, Ignatius Baffour Awuah has revealed that his club's new coach Maxwell Konadu snubbed overtures from Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in addition to clubs from South Africa and Uganda, in favor of joining Nsoatreman FC.

Ignatius Baffour Awuah, disclosed this revelation, expressing his delight at securing the renowned coach's services.

Konadu committed to a two-year deal, tying his future to Nsoatreman FC until 2025, despite having received numerous offers from various clubs.

The momentous unveiling ceremony took place on Sunday, July 23, 2023, with Baffour Awuah, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West Constituency, making the exciting announcement.

“Had it being money, Hearts of Oak and Kotoko could have snap him up. Hearts of Oak made contact but he decided to join us”

“Interestingly, it wasn’t only the two glamorous clubs that were yearning for his signature, there were clubs also from South Africa and Uganda who wanted him but we beat off competition to secure his services. We want to tell Ghanaians we have come to stay and that, we are not minnows in Ghana football, we are here to compete and leave a mark” he said.

Highlighting Konadu's popularity and demand in the football community, Baffour Awuah explained that even Hearts of Oak had expressed interest in the coach.

However, Konadu made a resolute decision to join Nsoatreman FC, indicating that money wasn't the driving factor in his choice.

The allure of Maxwell Konadu extended beyond the boundaries of Ghana, as clubs from South Africa and Uganda also vied for his signature.

Nonetheless, Nsoatreman FC emerged triumphant in securing his services, emphasizing their ambition to compete at the highest level and make a lasting impression in Ghanaian football.

Maxwell Konadu boasts an extensive coaching background, having served as an assistant for the Ghana senior national team from May 2012 to March 2019 and again from September 2021 to February 2022.

Notably, he played a crucial role as an assistant coach when the Black Meteors team secured victory in the All African Games in 2011. Throughout his career, Konadu has also managed other notable clubs, including Wa All Stars, Asante Kotoko, and Legon Cities.

With the arrival of Konadu, Nsoatreman FC signals its determination to challenge the established giants and make a significant impact in Ghanaian football.

The club's ambition to compete with the best and establish a prominent presence in the football landscape promises an exciting journey ahead.