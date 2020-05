3 hours ago

Nineteen (19) years after the game that resulted in the death of 127 fans, GTV in its "time with the captain program will this afternoon show the replay of the GPL game of May 9th 2001.

On Wednesday May 9th 2001, 127 football fans died due to the stampede the followed the game due to their move to run for survival when police shot tear gas on them.

https://www.facebook.com/mygtvsports/videos/671816963615665/?flite=scwspnss