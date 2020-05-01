1 hour ago

Today Friday, May 1, marks the 2020 International Workers’ Day of Solidarity. On this day, the entire working class, majority of whom are teachers, would have celebrated Workers’ Day marked with both National and Regional parades as well as other colourful activities, under the theme; “ELECTIONS 2020; THE ROLE OF STAKEHOLDERS”.

This colourful parade will be absent from this year’s programme. In spite of that, the challenges that confront the Ghanaian worker in general and the Teacher in particular still persists and must be addressed.

COVID -19 has the potential to complicate issues relating to 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections and as such, there is the need for cool heads to prevail in taking and implementing electoral decisions.

What will ensure peace and tranquility in this election year will be for stakeholders to ensure equity and fairness in all aspects of the election process. It is the view of the leadership of NAGRAT that unlimited opportunity is given to all citizens to register and vote.

Leadership of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) deems it appropriate to congratulate all Teachers and wish all well even in these strange times.

We wish to remind all teachers that even though the President has lifted the partial lockdown imposed on parts of the country, the other measures are still in place. We wish to caution that the CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC is still very much present and it is a threat to our existence as such we must take precautions. NAGRAT and the entire Nation need you safe and alive.

We urge all the teachers to stay at home and continue to comply with all the relevant safety protocols in the fight against the pandemic. All must particularly, observe prescribed social distancing and good personal hygiene and the wearing of face masks to prevent community spread. We urge all to support the government’s determination to do whatever they can to prevent the spread of the virus and protection of the population.