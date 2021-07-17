2 hours ago

Deputy Communications Officer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Afia Akoto, has expressed her dissatisfaction towards some Ghanaian social media users for trolling Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia.

Mrs. Bawumia has come under attack on social media after a pink coloured bag purported to be housing her makeup tools surfaced online.

In a lengthy write-up on Facebook to react to the trolls, the Deputy CEO of MASLOC could not fathom why people pray for strong, intelligent and beautiful women yet, hate to see others get to the top.

She, therefore, desired that God will reject the prayers of those who have subjected the Second Lady to public and online ridicule.

“May your prayers for higher aspiration not be heard just because you bring others down. May your cry to have beautiful and intelligent daughters not be heard just because you hate other women who have made it to the top,” she wrote.

Afia Akoto indicated it is high time Ghanaians learned to appreciate women who are confident as according to her, Samira Bawumia can be that daughter or sister they have been praying for.

She said the Second Lady has lived up to expectations and that if she even decides to keep the entire makeup accessories in the country in her room, it will not change the contributions she makes to the growth of the state.

Afia Akoto also advised women not to join the trolls or hide behind it to break down the Second Lady. She said, rather, they should share in her success and encourage her.

She said it is in her prayer that people will put their political differences behind them and appreciate good things when they see them.

Read her full write-up below:

We pray for strong daughters and sisters yet hate strong , bold and intelligent women with beauty . We love good-looking women but break them down. We pray to get on top yet hate to see others there .

May your prayers for higher aspiration not be heard just because you bring others down. May your cry to have beautiful and intelligent daughters not be heard just because you hate other women who have made it to the top. May you learn the hard way to appreciate confident women .

H. E Samira Bawumia can be your sister and that daughter you pray for . She has lived up to expectations and beyond. She can carry the entire makeup in Ghana in her room and it will not change what she brings to the table. When did it become a crime to look good and look presentable.

For the men who find the trolling exciting, May your story not be this beautiful . For the women who hide behind the trolling and joined it, I pray for you. Because we can't empower ourselves by hurting others in the name of political differences. We can't get to the top by hurting those at the top. We can't see success and growth by destroying the few women that are at the top. This is the first young 2nd lady we have produced as a country. Should we not celebrate it and share in her successes and encourage her, than to think of breaking her down?.

I pray you find inner peace to appreciate good when you see one irrespective of political differences. I am proud to call Her Excellency a friend and a sister and will always pray that favour locate me to do more and empower more.