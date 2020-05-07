1 hour ago

The CEO of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley through his McDan Foundation is supporting some selected chief palaces in the Northern region and Greater Accra with bags of rice as they mark the holy month of Ramadan.

The donation which comes at a total cost of GHC300,000 is a token expressed to Muslim chiefs as part of the McDan Foundation's Corporate Social Responsibility.

The McDan Foundation has over the year diligently supported communities and vulnerable people in the country most significantly building of schools in deprived communities.

This gesture according to Dr McKorley remains a critical part of his contribution towards humanity.

The Madina Zoongo, Ya Na's palace in Yendi, Mion palace and the Dakpema Palace where he was skinned as the Gugba Na are part of a tall list to benefit from the foundation's benevolence.

Dr. Daniel McKorley is noted in Ghana as a business magnate with the McDan Entrepreneurship initiative gaining ground in the hebuyart of young innovative entrepreneurs.

His continues support for the Ghanaian youth can't be underestimated. He has invested heavily in youth sports development building modern astro turfs in the country.