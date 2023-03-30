55 minutes ago

Less than 24 hours after the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) cut power to the salt mining company of business magnate, Dr. Daniel McKorley, the debt of nearly GH¢200,000 has been paid.

In documents made available to GhanaWeb, it showed that Electrochem Limited has settled its outstanding debt of GH¢195,281.54 to the ECG.

Earlier, GhanaWeb reported on how the company had been cut off electricity supply by the Revenue Taskforce of the ECG, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

The taskforce was on an exercise as part of some checks within the Ada District.

The power distribution company had said that the meters installed at the premises of Electrochem Ghana Limited, the salt-mining company, had been tampered with, forcing the ECG to cut off power supply to the company.

The External Communications Manager of ECG, Laila Abubakari, further told journalists that, “It has come to light that ECG meter readers have been denied entry to gain access to the meter installed in their premises.”

The report also disclosed that the ECG taskforce subsequently disconnected power supply to Electrochem Ghana Limited after engaging with the security personnel of the company.

Prior to the disconnection exercise, the ECG taskforce also cut the power supply of some three other privately-owned businesses in the Ada District.

They include Moonlight Fresco Limited, which is a banana producing firm; and fish farming company, Frosell.

The other company, which was impacted by the exercise was Kemmat Hotel, which is said to have owed over GH¢200,000 in debt on its six power meters.

Source: Ghanaweb