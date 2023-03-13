4 hours ago

The Municipal Chief Executive for Bawku, Amadu Hamza has debunked the insecurity reasons given by members of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament for aborting their intended visit to the troubled Bawku township.

Amadu Hamza said the Bawku township and its environs are calm and peaceful at the moment and that there is no security threat impeding the Committee’s visit.

About ten members of the Committee had flown to Tamale on the morning of Monday, March 13 but the briefing they had indicated that there was sporadic shooting in the area on Friday, March 10 which extended to Saturday night making it dangerous for them to visit the area.

But speaking on Citi Prime News on Citi FM, the Bawku MCE said “there is calm and there is no problem in Bawku, and we are living in peace in Bawku at the moment.”

He intimated that the delayed visit by the Committee and the reasons given don’t add up and that amicable measures must be taken to ensure the conflict in the area is resolved and a visit by the Committee is non-negotiable to achieving this.

“Apart from their parliamentary oversight, there is the need for them to visit Bawku, and we were excited to have them, and it is indeed a source of worry that they have decided not to come anymore. Their failure to come to Bawku is actually a source of worry and I will want them to prepare and come to the municipality because if they are in, they will have info that will help shape governmental decisions.”

Mr. Hamza also proposed alternative initiatives to be adopted to attempt to find a lasting solution to the conflict in the area.

“There is a need for us to take a different method as far as the Bawku issue is concerned to bring a lasting solution to the issue.”

Source: citifmonline