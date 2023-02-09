2 hours ago

The Northern Regional Health Directorate is advising parents to get their children immunized against measles.

According to the directorate, 15 suspected cases have been recorded for 2023 by the Ghana Health Service in that region alone.

Despite the fact that there have been no deaths, the Regional Health Director, Dr. Braimah Baba Abubakari, believes there are enough vaccines to fight the disease and that parents should play a role in combating it.

Speaking to Citi News, Dr. Braimah urged all parents to avail their children for routine vaccination against measles.

“As part of the routine immunization, there are about 13 different vaccines we are giving to the children depending on the age.“

Earlier there were reports of a shortage of measles vaccines in the region after the cases were detected in four districts including, Karaga, Sagnerigu, Tamale and Gushegu.

There were severe cases where children had to be put on oxygen in some health facilities.

General vaccine supply to the Northern Region has been erratic since the middle of 2022.

Checks in the region prior to the latest arrival of vaccines showed that, out of the 13 vaccines for routine immunization, only two, that is Tetanus and Tuberculosis were the only ones in stock.

A release issued by the Regional Health Directorate and addressed to all District Health Directors and sighted by Citi News confirmed cases of measles.

“Given the current season, which presents one of the greatest risks for the transmission of measles, Districts Health Directorates and Facilities (both public and private) are urged to intensify surveillance on measles and other diseases of epidemic potential for prompt action should they occur.

In 2022, the central hospital in Tamale had its Paediatric unit closed down due to an outbreak of measles.

Source: citifmonline