Bekwai Circuit Court in Ashanti Region presided by His Honour Isaac Apietu has sentenced a 20-year-old mechanic, Akwasi Agyemang to 25 years imprisonment for robbing and raping a candidate of the ongoing West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The incident occurred on August 25, 2024, when Akwasi Agyemang broke into the room of the 20-year-old victim, an eight-month-pregnant student of Bekwai SDA Senior High School, in Asanso, a community within the Bekwai Municipality.

According to the prosecution, led by Detective Chief Inspector Eric Twum, Agyemang entered the victim’s room around midnight, armed with a kitchen knife.

He threatened her and demanded her belongings.

The suspect robbed the victim of an iPhone 7 valued at GH¢1,400 and an Itel phone worth GH¢1,000. After the robbery, Agyemang proceeded to rape the young woman.

The victim’s cries for help alerted the local Assembly member and other community members, who quickly mobilized to pursue and apprehend the suspect.

Upon his arrest, a search revealed the stolen items and the knife used in the attack.

Following a police investigation, Agyemang was charged with robbery and rape.

The accused pleaded guilty hence the court imposed the 25-year sentence.