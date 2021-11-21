1 hour ago

Medeama SC Appoints MR BERNARD NANA ADU GYEBI As The Club Business Development Manager-Consultant And Special Assistant To Club President (Mr Mosses Armah Packer). Mr Bernard Nana Adu Gyebi: is a Ghanaian based in the UK, a Founder of Linked Sports Business College, Linked Sports Foundation UK/GH, Linked Business Company Ltd UK and Ghana. He completed his basic school in Ghana and completed his Undergraduate programme at Buckinghamshire New University, a graduate degree holder in Sports Business, Sports Retailing and Merchandising, (UCFB Wembley) and doing his master research in Education studies at Suffolk University England. Bernard also holds England FA Coaching qualifications, England FA Referee license and various qualifications in Sports; Safeguarding young athletes’ qualification, England FA Welfare qualification, England FA First Aid and Emergency qualifications, Scouting, Talen ID and Video Analyst qualification.

In additional qualifications, Bernard also holds qualifications and experience in the Health Industry and security, cyber and business intelligence operation and analysis.

Bernard worked with international football organisations such as British Soccer, Colchester Villa, Colchester United, America Challenger Sports as a youth development coach, and England FA at Wembley Stadium as Fans engagement and Entertainment event manager and he has managed a team of staff for a high profile England FA national and international Football events at Wembley Stadium, namely; FA Cup Final, UEFA Champion’s league, EPL Games, England National Football team home games, including the NFL games at Wembley stadium.

Bernard’s extensive football working experience is not limited to international, he also has over 20 years of knowledge in Ghana football, Colts, divisions and have worked with Ghana Football Association technical directorate on international coaching license verifications before, he possesses the skills and knowledge essential for Managing Sports Organizations, Sports Governance, sports Marketing-Sponsorship, Sports Entrepreneurship, Store Design Visual, sports retailing and Merchandising.

Bernard played football in Ghana from Colts, Kotobabi Power Lines FC, Kawule babies, BT international Accra including Tema Hearts Babies. Injury truncated his career, therefore Bernard established Colts and division 3 football team called Total Sports Academy, at Ga East District football club for over 10 years, from 2000 to 2010, and he later join his family in the UK in 2010, he bought a second division club at Western Region-Takoradi Great Obiri FC and he Changed the name to Oil City Sporting Club

Speaking yesterday on his appointment and introduction to the management, Bernard said:

“I am honoured and excited to be given the opportunity to work with a reputable football club like MEDEAMA SC (Ghana Tarkwa), as the club’s Business Development Manager, Club Consultant and Special Assistant to the club’s President and the founder Mr Moses Armah Parker especially at a time when there is so much focus globally on the development of football business and, more broadly, the club’s Proud title sponsor Goldfields’ new stadia facility under construction. I look forward to working collectively with both the club’s directors, the board members, the technical team, the playing body and the cherished MEDi fans, including all old and new stakeholders for the success of the club and to leave a lasting positive legacy for the future.” I believe this appointment represents another significant and exciting step forward for the club Medeama SC ‘Never Give Up’

Bernard thanked all the previous and the current staff of Medeama SC, he said, change is hard, especially when you think you are in your comfort zone, but he pleaded, “I will need everyone’s support to work in the best interest of the club because we can only remain in football business and be employed by the football club if each of every staff devotes ourselves to improve our current standard, both on the field and off the field of business.”

Bernard concluded his statement by reiterating that; This is the time to close the gap and to also set a pace for other clubs to follow. if we believe in the dream, work a little harder and work extra smart, we can do it and make a difference.

Mr Moses Armah said in a statement:

The board, myself and the vice president Rose Linnet Osei Bonsu, have directly appointed Mr Bernard Nana Adu Gyebi. “We recognize that there is more work to be done as a professional football club, especially our new stadium which should be ready next year God willing for the 2022/23 Season. We have chosen him due to the vast experience and reputation Bernard has in the football industry and our commitment and passion to improve our standard, improve lives, embrace innovation and create opportunities for the talented youth players in the region, the country and most importantly to remain an essential source of sports entertainment organization in the western region, especially TARKWA for years to come.”

Bernard has been working behind the scene for the club over since I met him 2017, we know he has the qualities and the experience we need if we want to also do football business.

Bernard Job role cut-across all department in the club, and he also double as my personal assistant, the club need his knowledge and experience to drive it across for the success of the club. “I noticed the club need someone who understands football business intrinsically, passion for football, especially MEDEAMA SC with genuine empathy which we believe with his inclusion to the current management, we can achieve a lot for the club.

“We know that football has the power to unite the cherished fans in the Tarkwa community and entire country and bring people together and remain in business. We have a clear and focused vision on how we will do that, set our academy, improve the standard and operation, create opportunities within football by breaking down barriers so that we have an inclusive game and sustainable football organization that we can all be proud of and benefit.

Rose Linnet Osei Bonsu (Vice President), wife of Moses Armah also conclude with a statement. I will also give you all my support, he will restructure the club to be a profitable football organization in future.