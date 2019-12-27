40 minutes ago

Medeama Sporting Club have announced the signing of former Asante Kotoko midfielder Michael Yeboah.

The exciting midfielder joins the mauves and yellow on a three year deal after agreeing terms with the Tarkwa based side.

Medeama announced the signing of the midfielder with a tweet on their official handle:

Midfielder Michael Yeboah has signed a three-year contract with us. He previously played for @AsanteKotoko_SC

Michael Yeboah joined Kotoko during coach David Duncan's era but failed to establish himself in the team despite his obvious talents but was handed an opportunity in the first team by Michael Osei

Coach Samuel Boadu is steadily putting together a winsome side that can challenge the big boys for the Ghana Premier League title.

The mauves and yellows have already been bolstered by the arrivals of Kwasi Donsu and Ibrahim Yaro from USL side Colorado Switchbacks.

They have also added Prince Opoku-Agyemang to their ranks.

Medeama will open their league season against Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape Coast.