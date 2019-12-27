1 hour ago

Medeama SC have announced the signing of another player in the shape of Joseph Cudjoe from lower tier side Vision Fc.

Cudjoe joins the mauves and yellow on a two year contract after agreeing terms with the Tarkwa based outfit.

Medeama announced the signing of the striker with a tweet on their official handle:

"Joseph Cudjoe has joined @MedeamaSC on a two-year deal from @vfootballclub" they tweeted.

He adds to the tall list of acquisitions made by the Premier League side with most of them from lower tier sides although they have other like Michael Yeboah and Prince Opoku Agyemang.

Coach Samuel Boadu is steadily putting together a winsome side that can challenge the big boys for the Ghana Premier League title.

The mauves and yellows have already been bolstered by the arrivals of Kwasi Donsu and Ibrahim Yaro from USL side Colorado Switchbacks.

Medeama will open their league season against Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape Coast.