1 hour ago

It appears there is a clean up exercise ongoing at Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC following their 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Bechem United on Sunday.

Among the casualties are assistant coach Charles Anokye Frimpong who joined the club few months ago as assistant to current gaffer Ignatius Osei Fosu.

"Medeama have mutually parted ways with assistant coach Charles Anokye Frimpong." the club announced via their official website.

Anokye Frimpong, who is a former coach of Kumasi Sports Academy, signed for the club on August 30, 2021.

However, the two parties have reached an agreement for the mutual termination of engagement on Monday.

The Prempeh College Tutor was signed as a replacement for Yaw Acheampong.

"Medeama would like to thank Charles for his services to the club within this short period." the club added.