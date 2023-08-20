5 hours ago

As Medeama SC prepares to engage Remo Stars in the CAF Champions League preliminary stage, the team's captain, Vincent Atingah, is unequivocal in his stance—they need to "kill the game."

Atingah is confident that securing a comfortable win in the first leg will set a positive tone for the second leg and boost the team's prospects.

In light of the team's thorough preparations, Atingah expressed his confidence, highlighting the support provided by the technical staff that has put them in a favorable position.

Summing up his expectations succinctly, Atingah stated, "Just to keep it short and simple, we are hoping for a good convincing win."

Furthermore, Atingah called upon the passionate Ghanaian fans to rally behind the team by attending the match at the Cape Coast stadium.

He emphasized the unity between the Central and Western regions and urged supporters from both areas to come out in large numbers to bolster the team's spirit and performance.

Atingah's words not only reflect the team's determination but also underscore the importance of fan support in bolstering the team's morale and success on the field.