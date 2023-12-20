57 minutes ago

Medeama SC coach Evans Adotey remains optimistic about his team's chances in the upcoming CAF Champions League match against Yanga SC, despite the challenges they have faced in Tanzania.

Adotey expressed confidence that a draw or win would be a positive outcome for his team as they aim to secure qualification to the next round of the competition.

"I have the confidence, why not? I don’t mind even if I am intimidated or frustrated, my focus and my mission is to ensure that I go back home to Ghana with a good result.

A draw is okay for me; a win is okay for me. Defeat is what I need to be cautious about!" Adotey declared at a press conference.

Medeama has had a mixed performance in the tournament, including a 3-0 defeat against Al Ahly, a comeback victory against CR Belouizdad, and a 1-1 draw with Yanga in Kumasi.

Despite difficulties in training and other setbacks in Tanzania, Adotey believes in his team's abilities and is focused on achieving a favorable result.

Currently tied with Belouizdad in second place in Group D with four points from three games, Medeama aims to keep their qualification hopes alive with a positive outcome against Yanga.