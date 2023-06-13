1 hour ago

After leading Medeama SC to their first league triumph in 21 years, head coach Evans Adotey has set his sights on reaching the money zone of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

In their final match of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League season, Medeama secured a convincing 3-0 victory over relegated Tamale City at Akoon Park on Sunday, June 11, securing their league success.

With an impressive accumulation of 60 points from 34 games, the yellow and mauve lads clinched the league title.

Undeterred by the challenges that lie ahead, Coach Adotey is determined to lead his team in competing with other clubs and securing a coveted spot in the money zone of the competition.

"Like every other club, our target is the money zone. However, we will set a target, and before we reach the money zone, we have to progress successfully through the group stage. This means we have to take each game as it comes. Every game before reaching the money zone will be crucial for us. However, our main objective and priority will be to qualify for the money zone," he stated in an interview with Asempa FM.

Medeama SC last participated in the CAF Inter-Club Competition in 2015 after emerging as champions of the MTN FA Cup, defeating Asante Kotoko 2-1 in the final.

During that campaign, they were placed in Group A alongside TP Mazembe from Congo, MO Bejaia from Algeria, and Young Africans from Tanzania.

Now, with their recent league triumph, Medeama SC aims to make their mark once again on the continental stage and secure a place among the elite clubs in the money zone of the CAF Champions League.