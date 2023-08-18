4 hours ago

As the highly anticipated clash between Medeama SC and Remo Stars in the CAF Champions League approaches, Patrick Akoto, the Communications Director for Medeama SC, has expressed confidence in his team's preparation and understanding of their Nigerian opponents.

Both Medeama SC and Remo Stars are debutants in the CAF Champions League, making their encounter an exciting and intriguing matchup.

The Ghana Premier League champions are well aware of the challenge that lies ahead and have conducted thorough assessments of Remo Stars' strengths.

In an interview with Nigeriasoccernet.com, Akoto emphasized that Medeama SC has left no stone unturned in their preparations, acknowledging the quality and professionalism of their Nigerian counterparts.

He also highlighted the investments made in Remo Stars and the team's commitment to achieving favorable results.

"We've been preparing. We know the enormity of the task ahead, playing against one of the promising teams of the African continent, Remo Stars FC. We are very much aware of their quality, we are very much aware of their professional etiquette, we are very much aware of the investment that has been made in the club, and so we are preparing assiduously here back home in Ghana," Patrick stated.

To fine-tune their readiness for the game, Medeama SC has engaged in a series of low-key friendly matches.

The coaching staff has been diligently working to refine the team's performance and ensure they are fully prepared for the upcoming clash.

Medeama SC's previous experience in the CAF Confederation Cup, having participated in 2014 and 2016, has provided them with valuable insights and confidence.

Their remarkable journey in 2016, which saw them defeat South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns to reach the group stage, serves as a testament to their potential.

The much-anticipated match is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm, with the second leg set to take place in the following week.

Medeama SC aims to capitalize on their experience and preparation as they embark on their CAF Champions League campaign against Remo Stars.