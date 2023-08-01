Ghana’s representatives in the 2023/24 CAF Inter club competitions, Medeama SC and Dreams FC have met the deadline for submission of venues and kick off time for their preliminary round matches in the Champions League and Confederation Cup.

The two clubs were given up to Monday, July 31, 2023 to submit their venues and kick off time for their opening matches in the two Inter club competitions.

League Champions Medeama SC have settled on the Cape Coast stadium for the Champions League while FA Cup winners Dreams FC opted for the Accra Sports stadium for the Confederation Cup.

Medeama SC will host Remo Stars from Nigeria in the Champions League on Sunday, August 20, 2023 while Dreams FC entertain Guinean club Milo FC De Kankan in the Confederation Cup on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

