3 hours ago

The highly anticipated draw for the preliminary stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup for the 2023/24 season is set to take place on Tuesday, 25th July 2023 at 14h00 Cairo time (11h00 GMT) at the CAF Headquarters.

The draw will be broadcast live on all CAF TV Partners, the official CAF website CAFONLINE.COM, and the official CAF YouTube Channel, CAF TV.

A total of 54 clubs from 42 Member Associations will be vying for glory in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, while 52 clubs representing 41 Member Associations will be competing in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

CAF's investments in broadcast technology and global marketing engagement have contributed significantly to the growth of the CAF Interclub competitions, including the CAF Women's Champions League, over the past few seasons.

The finals of the competitions in the previous season witnessed record-breaking viewership numbers and attendance, indicating the rising appetite for premium African football content globally.

The reigning champions of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League are Egypt's Al Ahly, who secured a hard-fought victory over Morocco's Wydad Casablanca.

Meanwhile, Algeria's USM Alger holds the title for the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup after their triumphant performance against Tanzania's Young Africans in a memorable final.

With clubs from diverse Member Associations participating, the upcoming season promises intense and exciting football action.

Ghana will be represented by League champions Medeama SC in the Champions League and FA Cup winners Dreams FC in the Confederation Cup, adding to the anticipation and national pride.

As the preliminary draw unfolds, fans and football enthusiasts across the continent eagerly await the kickoff of this year's club competition continental football, hoping to witness their favorite teams' journey to glory in these prestigious competitions.

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2023-24 – Engaged Clubs [PDF]



TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2023-24 – Engaged Clubs

