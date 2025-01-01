1 year ago

Medeama FC has officially confirmed the departure of midfielder Jean Vital Ourega from the club, effective immediately.

Vital, aged 28, has reached a mutual agreement with the club to terminate his contract, bringing an end to his tenure with the Ghanaian champions.

The Ivorian midfielder had previously extended his contract for one year last year, following a two-year deal signed in January 2022.

In a statement released by the club on Wednesday, it was announced, "Medeama and Jean Vital Ourega have amicably parted ways. Vital, a pivotal figure in the squad, played a significant role in securing the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League title, thereby etching his name into the annals of the club's history."

The statement further acknowledged Vital's contributions, stating, "He also played a vital role in Medeama's journey to the historic group stage of the CAF Champions League, exemplifying his value to the team."

Expressing gratitude, the club conveyed its appreciation to Vital for his dedicated service, wishing him success in his future endeavors.

Vital, formerly of Karela United, joined Medeama in 2022 after departing from Congolese giants TP Mazembe.

During his time at Karela United, he left a lasting impact in the Ghanaian top-flight league, showcasing his energy and physical prowess.

With 35 appearances, 3 goals, 13 assists, and 4 MVP awards to his credit, Vital proved to be a standout performer for the team.

With an extensive resume, Vital has plied his trade for various clubs, including Ivorian sides African Sports and AS Denguele, Zambia’s Buildcon FC, Rayon Sports of Rwanda, and Congolese giants TP Mazembe.