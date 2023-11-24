11 hours ago

Medeama forward Benjamin Bature has expressed his determination, alongside his teammates, to clinch qualification from their group in the CAF Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions are gearing up to face Al Ahly in Cairo, followed by matches against Algerian giants Chabab Beloizdad and Tanzania Young Africans in Group D.

Ahead of the anticipated clash against Al Ahly at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday, Bature underlined their collective ambition to advance further in the competition.

He assured fans that Medeama is prepared to put up a formidable fight to secure a coveted spot in the knockout stage of the tournament.

"We are proud of ourselves for securing qualification to the group stage for the first time in the club’s history, but we want to move further in the competition, so we are going to fight to progress to the knockout stage," Bature affirmed.

Medeama's journey to the group stage marks a historic achievement for the club, having triumphed over Remo Stars and Horoya AC in the preliminary stages.

The upcoming matches against formidable opponents present a challenging yet exciting opportunity for Medeama to showcase their prowess on the continental stage and make a lasting impact in the CAF Champions League.