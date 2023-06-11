34 minutes ago

Medeama Stars, the esteemed football club hailing from Tarkwa, Ghana, is on the brink of making history but a promise of free sex by hookers in Tarkwa is also on the cards.

If they secure a victory against Tamale City on Sunday at home, they will achieve their first-ever Ghana Premier League title and etch their names in golden letters.

Tarkwa, located in Ghana's western region, is renowned for its mining activities and proud to be Medeama SC's home.

However, should Medeama triumph on the pitch this weekend, the mining town will come alive with celebration lights, symbolizing their remarkable achievement.

The club can anticipate various forms of recognition and exciting rewards, both monetary and otherwise.

With 57 points, Medeama currently leads the league table and has secured victories in three of their last four matches, with one ending in a draw.

Their quest for the championship hinges on avoiding defeat in the final game of the season.

On the other hand, Tamale City is fighting against relegation, having won only one of their last three matches.

For Tamale City to ensure their survival, they must avoid defeat and hope that Great Olympics drop points against Nsoatreman.

The final stages of the league promise a thrilling conclusion, showcasing the competitiveness and drama of Ghanaian football.