Moses Armah, the President and Bankroller of Medeama SC, is set to honor his players for their outstanding achievement of winning the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League title by rewarding each player with GH₵5,000.

The Tarkwa-based club secured the Premiership title last Sunday with a resounding 3-0 victory over Tamale City FC at their home ground, Akoon Park.

Joshua Agyemang scored the openbe, while Jonathan Sowah showcased his brilliance with a stunning brace, which delighted Armah ahead of their victory tour.

Confirming his commitment to rewarding the players, Armah, popularly known as Mosparker, stated, "Yes, I will reward the players for their efforts after the victory tour. I promised the players GH₵5,000 each should they win the league," during an interview with Medeamaa FM.

This reward serves as a token of appreciation for the team's hard work and dedication throughout the season, culminating in their well-deserved league triumph.

Medeama SC's success also grants them the opportunity to represent Ghana in the upcoming season's CAF Champions League, marking their first-ever league title.

Notably, in 2016, the Yellow and Mauves made history by reaching the group stage of the CAF inter-club competition after defeating Mamelodi Sundowns. Their upcoming participation in the Champions League will undoubtedly ignite excitement among players, staff, and supporters alike.