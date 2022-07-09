2 hours ago

Medeama SC President Mr. Moses Armah led a team from the club to present the Ghana Premier League 2021/22 silver winning medals to their sponsors, Gold Fields Ghana Ltd.

The medals were presented to The Acting EVP and Head of West Africa, Joshua Mortoti at a brief meeting on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

The event was attended by the Acting Vice-President of Goldfields Mr. Joshua Mortoti and his team.

Medeama president Moses Armah, former CEO and now board member in charge of administration, James Essilfie, as well as the club’s Administrative Manager, were all in attendance.

Others who attended the event include long-serving midfielder and administrator Joseph Tetteh Zutah and outstanding Communication Director Patrick Akoto.

The meeting to present the silver medal took place at the Goldfields Corporate Office in Accra.