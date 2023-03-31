1 hour ago

Medeama continued their impressive win over Asante Kotoko with another victory as they overcame the efforts of Bibiani Gold Stars to make it two wins out of two.

Vincent Atingah slotted home from a 71st minute scramble to give Medeama SC a 1-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars at Akoon Park.

The rained off tie was played in the early hours of Thursday after the game was rescheduled due to a heavy downpour on Wednesday.

The Tarkwa lads have now recorded three wins on the spin following a 2-0 win over Accra Great Olympics and last weekend’s 2-0 win against champions Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.

They are now third in the league table with 40 points – one point behind leaders Aduana FC while Bibiani Gold Stars remain 6th on 34 points.