As if by design or sheer coincidence, there is a clean up exercise ongoing at Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC following their 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Bechem United on Sunday.

After seven months at the helm of affairs as the technical director of the ambitious Tarkwa based side Technical director Seth Ablade has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

Ablade joined the Mauve and Yellows on a three-year deal back in February 2021.

But after the seven months the two parties have parted ways following a discussion on the direction of the club.

The 37-year-old took over the reigns from Augustine Evans Adotey who left the club in 2017.

Ablade enjoyed an extensive playing career in Europe featuring for clubs in Finland, Poland, Austria and Albania.

Ablade, who was a member of the Ghana U17 team that finished 3rd in New Zealand 1999, arrived in Finland in 2004 and featured for clubs including KuPS and AC Oulu.

He is the father of Fulham FC youngster Terry Ablade.

The UEFA Pro Licence coach also holds a certificate in Science in Sports as well.