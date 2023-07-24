4 hours ago

On Tuesday, the highly anticipated draw for the preliminary rounds of the 2023/34 CAF Champions League is set to take place, and all eyes are on Ghana Premier League Champions, Medeama Sporting Club, as they eagerly await to learn their first-round opponent.

The draw ceremony will be held at the prestigious CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Having secured the title in the Ghana Premier League, Medeama SC is now gearing up to excel in the qualification round and make a remarkable entry into the Group Stage of the CAF inter-club competition.

The club is putting in the necessary preparations to compete at their best and represent Ghana on the continental stage.

The action in the first preliminary round of the qualification is scheduled to unfold from 18th to 20th August for the first leg matches, followed by the second leg encounters taking place from 25th to 27th August.

Subsequently, the second preliminary round is set to occur between 15th to 17th September for the first leg games, with the returning fixtures scheduled from September 19th to October 1st.

It has been quite some time since Medeama SC last featured in the CAF Champions League, back in 2016.

During that memorable campaign, the Yellow and Mauve outfit impressed by advancing to the group stage, showcasing their potential on the continental platform.

With ambitions set high, the Tarkwa-based club is determined to recreate that success in the upcoming campaign.

The team's management, players, and fans are all rallying behind their quest to compete at their best and make a lasting impact in the 2023/34 CAF Champions League.

As the draw date approaches, excitement mounts as everyone eagerly awaits to see who Medeama SC will be facing in their quest for continental glory.