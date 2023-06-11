1 hour ago

Medeama SC and Bechem United head into the final day of the 2022/23 season with their eyes firmly rooted on the League title. The former lead the table with 57 points and need only one point to win the trophy whiles second placed Bechem United aim to beat Aduana FC and hope for Medeama SC defeat at home.

Medeama SC will host Tamale City at the Akoon Park on Sunday looking to wrap an eventful season with a home win. A win for the Tarkwa based club makes them champions of the league for the first time in history.

Bechem United also stand a chance of winning the title but their chances largely depends on a win against Aduana FC and a loss for Medeama at Tarkwa. The mauves and yellows have won three of their last five games with one defeat, one draw and occupy the 1st position in the league table with 57 points.

Tamale City on the other hand need a win to avoid relegation but the newly promoted side have won two of their last five matches and sit in 15th place with 42 points having won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five matches.

Medeama SC top scorer Vincnt Atinga Addae who has scored 11 goals as a center back is expected to lead the young guns to the dreamland. They boasts of Jonathan Sowah, Nana Kofi Babil, Derrick Fodjour, Kwasi Donsu and right back Kwadwo Amoako.

Tamale City will heavily rely on their top scorer Sampson Eduku (15 goals), Mathew Agama, Ali Mohammed, Samuel Baah Nuako, Nafiu Sulemana and Sahadu Sulley.

The 3pm kick off game will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa Channel 247.

Ahead of the final round games, 297 matches have been played with 626 goals recorded in the league. A total of 421 home goals have been scored with 205 goals coming on the road (away goals).

Elsewhere in Kumasi, champions Asante Kotoko will face off with Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as the Still Believe lads look for the double against the champions.

Gael Ahorli and Agyenim Boateng Mensah scored in either half to give Dreams FC a 2-0 win in the first round of the League. Asante Kotoko have won two of their last three games against Dreams FC and their last meeting at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium ended 2-0 in favor of the Porcupines.

Asante Kotoko are 4th in the league table with 51 points having won two and drawn three of their last five matches whiles Dreams FC have 47 points and sit in 6th place in the league table having won four of their last five matches with one draw.

Solomon Sarfo Taylor, Enock Morrison, Serge Eric Zeze, Augustine Agyapong, Mohammed Alhassan, Steven Mukwala and Richard Boadu are available to start for Asante Kotoko.

Dreams FC will have the likes of Gael Aholou, Agyenim Boateng Mensah, Abubakari Mohammed, Emmanuel Adade, Ibrahim Avdul and Ofori McCarthy.

At the Nana Agyeman Badu stadium in Dormaa, Two-time champions Aduana FC will host Bechem United.

Aduana FC are winless in their last five games following three losses and two draws and sit in 3rd place with 52 points. Bechem United can only win the league if they beat Aduana FC and Medeama lose to Tamale City at the Akoon Park.

The Hunters have won three of their last five matches with two losses and sit 2nd place with 54 points.

Kasim Mingle Ocansey will rely on 15 goals hero Hafiz Wontah Konkoni, Cephas Kofi Mantey, Clinton Duodu, Abdul Karim, Francis Twene and captain Kofi Agbesimah whiles Samuel Kwasi Fabin have the likes of Kwame Adom Frimpong, Sam Adams, Alex Boakye, Isaac Mintah, Kelvin Obeng and Richard Danso

The game which is scheduled for 3pm kickoff will be broadcast live on Max TV.

Elsewhere in Tamale, Real Tamale United will battle relegation threatened side King Faisal at Aliu Mahama stadium. Real Tamale United moved up in the table after a 2-1 win against Accra Hearts of Oak last weekend and would aim to end the season in a high as they occupy the 9th place with 46 points.

They have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five games. King Faisal are 17th with 39 points having won one match and lost four in their last five games.

The Insha Allah boys will be chasing their second consecutive win in Tamale with the hope that other matches will give them an advantage to survive relegation.

Stephen Badu Dankwah, Manaf Umar, Issah Kuka, Sadat Mohammed, Baba Kushibo and Kwame Boakye are available for selection for Real Tamale United.

King Faisal also have the likes of Abdul Latif, Baba Yahaya, Joseph Adu Dwomoh, Samuel Kusi, NasiruEbla Osman and William Dankyi Ntori.