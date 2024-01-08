1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League powerhouse, Medeama SC, has announced the acquisition of defender Nana Kwaku Osei, marking a significant move in the ongoing transfer window.

The defender has inked a substantial three-year contract with the Tarkwa-based club.

Nana Kwaku Osei arrives at Medeama SC with a wealth of experience, having previously plied his trade with Karela United.

The move is seen as a strategic effort to strengthen Medeama's defensive unit and enhance their competitive edge in the league.

During his tenure at Karela United, Osei developed his skills and gained valuable experience, making him a valuable addition to Medeama's squad.

The defender's familiarity with the coaching dynamics, particularly with head coach Evans Augustine Adotey, adds an extra layer of synergy to the acquisition.

Expressing his excitement about joining Medeama, Osei stated, "Medeama is a great club, and I'm happy to be part of this club.

I already feel at home as I have been welcomed immensely by the coaches and my teammates and everyone at the club." His positive outlook and readiness to contribute highlight the promising integration of Osei into the Medeama setup.

As Nana Kwaku Osei swiftly integrates into the squad, he has already commenced training with the team, positioning himself as an available selection for upcoming Ghana Premier League fixtures.

The signing aligns with Medeama SC's commitment to fortifying its roster with seasoned talents, aiming for success and stability in the competitive football landscape.