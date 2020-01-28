3 hours ago

Medeama SC has announced that it has ended their one year sponsorship agreement with betting giants Betway just after a year.

The high flying club made this official announcement of their website with a statement:

"We would like to announce that we have ended our one-year association with global betting firm Betway."

The two parties have mutually parted ways following the end of the contract.

The Mauve and Yellows signed a one-year deal with the betting firm in February 2018.

We thank Betway for the sponsorship over the period and for the show of top-notch professionalism.

They further indicated that they will provide updates about any further direction as to what next for the club in term of sponsorship.

The club will in the coming weeks announce the new direction with regards to sponsorship.