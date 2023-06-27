1 hour ago

In a significant achievement for Medeama SC, the Club Licensing Committee of the Ghana Football Association has unanimously granted them a license to participate in this year's CAF inter club competitions.

This historic decision was made after Medeama SC became the first Ghanaian club to undergo assessment via the newly launched Club Licensing Online Platform on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

While the Ghana Football Association had approached five Premier League clubs for this year's license application, namely Bechem United FC, Dreams FC, King Faisal FC, and Aduana FC, these clubs failed to submit their applications within the designated deadline on the online platform.

In light of this, the Committee congratulates Medeama SC on their successful licensing and commends the exceptional professionalism and cooperation exhibited by their Club Licensing Officer, Joseph Tetteh Zutah, throughout the relatively short but demanding process.

The granting of this license not only recognizes Medeama SC's commitment to fulfilling the necessary requirements but also paves the way for their participation in the upcoming CAF inter club competitions. It marks an important milestone for the club and signifies their readiness to compete at the continental level.

As the club prepares to embark on this remarkable journey, fans and football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate Medeama SC's performance and wish them success in their CAF inter club campaign.