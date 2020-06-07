1 hour ago

Medeama SC midfielder Kwasi Donsu has been speaking highly of the condition present at his club as he has described the club as more than a family.

According to the player the camaraderie and tranquility gives players the peace of mind to play football that is why the club have been performing very well this season.

He says there is no junior nor senior player at the club as they all talk and crack jokes amongs themselves.

Donsu says players do not fret about their salaries like at other clubs as all their entitlements are paid on time.

"One thing I know is that when you come to Medeama there are senior players and junior players but If you are a senior player you should know how to relate with everyone." he told Kumasi based Akoma FM

"At the club its more than a family as there is no senior and junior, we all relate very well.

Even when you come and see how management talks to the players it more than a family.

Our salaries come on time, everything we need is provided for us so what is our problem at the team."

"At the end of the day everyone is happy and we are more than a family that is how things go on well for the team."

Donsu since his return from his sojourn in America was eased slowly into the team by coach Boadu.