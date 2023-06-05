2 hours ago

Medeama SC, a prominent Ghanaian football club, has announced a partnership agreement with Fiase Golden Royal Ladies FC, officially designating them as the club's women's team.

This collaboration represents a significant step forward in embracing women's football and aligns with the ongoing initiatives of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to promote the development of the women's game.

Under the partnership, Medeama SC will provide logistical support and other forms of assistance to Fiase Golden Royal Ladies FC as they participate in the Western Region Division One Women's League.

This alliance demonstrates Medeama's commitment to enhancing women's football and their dedication to creating opportunities for female players to grow and excel in the sport.

The club is excited about this partnership with Fiase Golden Royal Ladies FC and is eager to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of women's football.

This collaboration highlights Medeama SC's progressive approach and signifies their active involvement in promoting gender equality and inclusivity in Ghanaian football.