1 hour ago

Medeama SC officials made a significant visit to the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, to present the Ghana Premier League trophy to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Richard Amankwah, and other top officials of the university. The exciting scenes unfolded at the University's Council Chamber in Tarkwa.

The visit was part of Medeama SC's commitment to present the trophy to all major stakeholders of the club, including UMaT.

Prof Amankwah, the UMaT boss, commended the team for bringing outstanding joy and pride to the people of Tarkwa and the Western region.

He also expressed satisfaction with the cordial relationship between Medeama SC and UMaT and looked forward to many years of positive collaborations.

During the visit, the University don praised President Moses Armah and the entire Medeama team for their success.

He especially lauded the Head Coach, Evans Adotey, for leading the team to the Premier League crown, breaking a remarkable 47-year drought for the Western Region.

In return, Prof Richard Amankwah and his team pledged their support to Medeama SC for the upcoming season and their Champions League campaign.

However, they expressed their wish for the completion of the New TNA Stadium to facilitate competitions.

UMaT's Sport Center has served as one of the training grounds for Medeama SC during the last two seasons leading up to the 2023 CAF Champions League.

As a token of appreciation, Medeama SC provided the university with equipment such as jerseys, balls, soccer nets, and more.

Accompanying the Vice Chancellor, Prof Richard Amankwah, were other esteemed officials including Professor Simons - the PRO VC, Mr Matthew Okrah - Registrar, Mr Jonathan Sakoe - Finance Officer, Associate Prof Lewis Brew, Dr Abdel Fatao - Sports Coordinator, Mr Bright Eshun - University Relations Officer, and Mr Clement Ayite, a Junior Assistant Registrar at the Office of the VC.

The visit further strengthened the bond between Medeama SC and UMaT and reinforced the mutual support and collaboration between the two esteemed entities.