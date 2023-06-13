59 minutes ago

Following their first-ever Ghana Premier League victory over the weekend, Medeama SC's Communications Director, Patrick Akoto, has shared the club's ambitions and outlined their way forward.

Having secured the championship, the Mauves and Yellows will represent Ghana in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League, with the assurance of monetary support from their headline sponsors, Goldfields Ghana.

In an interview, Patrick Akoto emphasized the club's awareness of the challenges they will face in Africa and their strategy to strengthen the current squad with a blend of experience and youthful exuberance.

He expressed confidence that this approach would make them formidable competitors on the continental stage.

"Clearly, there is room for improvement, and we intend to bolster the squad. We are actively looking to make strategic signings to enhance our campaign," Akoto told the local media.

"We will assess each department and identify areas where we need reinforcements. Our aim is to build a formidable attacking threat while solidifying our defense as well."

He further added, "The processes to secure some of our intended targets are well underway, and our fans will be duly informed of the progress made."

Recognizing the need for experience in navigating the African terrain, Medeama SC is leaving no stone unturned in their quest to make a significant impact in the CAF Champions League.

With a focused approach and strategic signings, the club aims to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in continental football.